National conference underway to help kids dealing with trauma

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Helping kids in need: Hope Tree Foster Care's Martinsville office is serving as a satellite viewing location for a national conference.

The two-day conference is designed to give people a basic understanding of how to work with kids, especially foster kids, who have experienced trauma.

It is free and open to the public.

Hope Tree foster parent recruiter Jason Masching says there are about 5,000 kids in foster care across the state.

"This (conference) would give you an opportunity to maybe get a little bit more of a trauma lens, understand where they're coming from, and how to (talk to them in a ralatable way)," Masching said.

Viewing for day two of the conference starts at 10 a.m Saturday at McCabe Memorial Baptist Church.

An information session to follow up on the conference and to learn more about Hope Tree Foster care will be held at the church from 6-7 p.m. April 11.

