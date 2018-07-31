Near-record Danville police recruiting class to begin training

DANVILLE, Va. - Jasmine Milan and Cliff Capps are two of 20 recruits who will start 29 weeks of training Wednesday.

Their recruiting class is just shy of the record of 22 recruits, set back in 1987.

For Milan, this is an opportunity to come home.

"I'll be working in my hometown, working on the roads, trying to help clean the streets and make it a better place again," Milan said.

She's from North Carolina but said she's always considered Danville home.

She's most looking forward to the academy teaching her about the laws she'll need to know as a police officer and least looking forward to the running she'll have to do in the academy.

"I've never been a big fan of running, but I'll run if I have to," Milan said.

Capps said he's looking forward to everything the academy will teach him.

"I'm just going to pay attention when I go through the academy. My (instructor), I'll learn from him, and just talking to other officers and paying attention and just learning as I go and just doing the best I can with that," Capps explained.

He's hoping to start a career in law enforcement after 13 years as a firefighter.

"My dad is a retired police officer. It's been in the back of my mind for years, and I figured if I'm going to do it I need to do it now," Capps said.

Milan and Capps are looking forward to participating in the department's community policing effort.

"I would like to get out as much as possible and help change the perspective of the way people view police," Milan said.

"I've been here since March," Capps said. "I've been to every community event, all the block parties, the youth engagements. I've enjoyed it."

An enjoyment he hopes to continue in 29 weeks as a full-fledged police officer.

