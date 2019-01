SOUTH BOSTON, Va. - Police in South Boston are increasing patrols due to a spike in neighborhood crime.

According to the department's Facebook page, officers have been responding to thefts from empty and unlocked parked cars.

The thefts are happening on Chamberlain and Willow Street and Grove, South and Washington Avenue.

There have also been shots fired calls in neighborhoods across the city.

