Neighbors react to latest Danville homicide

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville Police Department investigators knocked on doors Monday on the streets surrounding the home at 615 Gray Street.

Police say Robert Irvin, 29, was shot and killed in the home around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Malloy Harris lives directly across the street.

"He was a friend. We didn't do much together, you know, because he's a young man and I'm 95 years old," Harris said.

Irvin and a 54-year-old man were shot during what police are only calling a disturbance.

Police have not identified the 54-year-old, but say he is recovering at Sovah Health in Danville.

Harris said Irvin's jokes are what he remembers most about him.

"I talked to him when I saw him across the street. Talked to his mother, too," Harris recalled. "Just jokes, mostly."

Rickey Graham lives a few houses down from Harris.

He has lived there since the 80s, but is now looking for a new place to live.

"There are quite a few rentals moving into the neighborhood, so the neighborhood, in the last couple of years, has just seemed to have gone down a little," Graham said.

According to the city's crime map, in the last six months there has been one other homicide, one robbery, two assaults, six home burglaries, 13 thefts and two stolen cars within half a mile of 615 Gay Street.

"It's very frustrating," Graham said. "We have to do what we have to do because it looks like it's not getting better, it's getting worser (sic)."

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect or suspects, but they said on Sunday that they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.