New app available to help keep Danville Public Schools students safe

DANVILLE, Va. - There's a new way for Danville Public Schools students to stay safe at school.

An app called STOPit is now available for middle and high school students and their parents.

The app allows users to anonymously tell the school district about issues, such as bullying and threats of violence.

The information goes to the principal and assistant principals at the schools where the issue is reported and to the district's safety and security coordinator.

"We can investigate it. It keeps all the information for us so at the end of the year, we can run reports to see how many we had, see if there's any trends. It's really going to help us," Safety and Security Coordinator Billy Chaney said.

To use the app, you'll need the code for the school at which you want to report an issue.

Letters are being mailed home to parents with their child's school code.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.