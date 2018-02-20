New center to open in Henry County to help people get jobs

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - A Southside church is expanding its effort to help people in need.

The Community Dream Center, run by The Community Fellowship church in Collinsville, is partnering with The Results Group to open The Community Results Center.

It will be located in the Collinsville Shopping Center and will be an extension of the church's clothes closet.

However, it will specifically offer clothes that people can wear to jobs and job interviews.

People will also be able to receive help developing resumes and applying for jobs.

The center is expected to open sometime before June, thanks to a grant from The Harvest Foundation.

