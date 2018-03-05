New charges filed in Halifax County deadly double shooting that killed 16-year-old

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. - Authorities filed new charges against a 20-year-old man after a deadly double shooting last week in Halifax County.

Tequan Watson now faces two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

More Headlines

He was previously charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of malicious wounding.

The incident began at about 11 p.m. Feb. 28, when the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, South Boston Police and Virginia State Police, responded to a reported shooting on Sandy Beach Road.

When they arrived, deputies found a 19-year-old man who had been shot on Philpott Road and another victim was on Sandy Beach Road.

Police say the three men were reportedly riding in the same car and stopped on Sandy Beach Roach when an altercation occurred that resulted in gunfire.

Rescue personnel confirmed that the victim, a 16-year-old boy, died from his injuries after being shot.

The 19-year-old man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound where he was treated at Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital and has since been released.

On March 1, authorities found a gun that may have been used in the shooting. The weapon has been sent to the lab for ballistic analysis.

Watson is being held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.