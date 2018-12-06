New College Institute offering "snow day kits" ahead of weekend snowstorm

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - The New College Institute in Martinsville is trying to help you prepare for snow days next week.

Snow day kits have been created for kids in kindergarten through eighth grade.

There are also a some kits for adults.

Each kit has materials for an educational activity.

You can pick them up from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday or you can get the activity instructions on the institute's website.

"This is just another form of outreach, another way to promote the New College Institute and to promote science, technology, engineering and math but in a fun way," NCI assistant director Melany Stowe said.

If you do one of the activities, you are asked to post a photo to social media and tag the Institute in the post.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.