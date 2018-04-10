New Danville Life Saving Crew program works to reduce unnecessary 911 calls

DANVILLE, Va. - The Danville Life Saving Crew is trying to help reduce the number of non-emergency calls Danville residents make to 911.

The organization's community paramedicine coordinator, Johnny Mills, is currently working with 26 frequent callers.

He's helping them do things like set up transportation so they can get to a doctor instead of having to always rely on calling 911.

The Danville Life Saving Crew responded to over 7,700 calls in 2017, more than 1,000 of which were non-emergencies.

"Many of these patients have multiple chronic diseases. They're also challenged with, maybe, no insurance, not having a primary care physician," Mills said. "My whole goal is to make them more self-reliant on their own health."

The DLSC's goal is to reduce the number of non-emergency calls by 25 percent in 2018, which the organization estimates will save $60,000.

