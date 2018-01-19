New details in fatal fire at Chatham mayor's home

CHATHAM, Va. - We're learning new details about a fatal fire that has shaken the Chatham community.

Lois Byrd, the wife of Chatham Mayor Roy Byrd Jr., died Thursday, January 11 when a fire started in their home on Davis Road.

A discarded cigarette set a couch in the home's basement on fire. Lois Byrd was in the basement at the time of the fire.

The Roanoke Medical Examiner's Office has ruled her death accidental. She died of smoke inhalation.

Roy Byrd Jr. tried to save his wife but was not able to. He was treated for smoke inhalation and is now home.

