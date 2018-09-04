New electric vehicle charging station available in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. - A new electric vehicle charging station is available in Danville.

It's at the Community Market downtown.

It's free to use, but you can only use it for one hour at a time.

Solar panels on the roof of the Community Market power the charger.

"It's a cost-effective way of driving. The savings from a gasoline car to an electric car are about four to one. There's also some federal taxes on purchasing a vehicle," Danville Utilities Director Jason Grey said.

Danville Utilities will hold an electric vehicle ride and drive event Sept. 8 to promote electric vehicles in honor of National Drive Electric Week.

