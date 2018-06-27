New food service law goes into effect Sunday; Danville Community College helping people prepare

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville Community College is helping people in the food service industry prepare for a new state law that takes effect Sunday.

The college is offering a three-day class this week to prepare food service employees to take a test to be certified as a food protection manager.

Starting Sunday, certain businesses that serve food must have at least one employee certified as a food protection manager.

About a half dozen people are taking the class.

"You can take an online course for the ServSafe program and then do the testing. Or, you can come to DCC," instructor Donna Hutson said. "We teach it, usually, in a three-day class. Two days of direct instruction for four hours each (day) and then the third day would be the actual testing."

To find out when the next class will be held, contact the Regional Center for Advanced Technology and Training at 434-797-2222.

