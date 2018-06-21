New Henry County Public Schools superintendent named

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - Henry County Public Schools has named an acting superintendent to take over for outgoing superintendent Dr. Jared Cotton.

Sandy Strayer will start her new position July 16.

Strayer is currently the district's assistant superintendent of operations and administration.

Cotton announced earlier this year that he has accepted the job of superintendent for Chesapeake Public Schools.

A news release issued Thursday from the school district contained the following statement from Strayer:

"I am honored to have the opportunity to serve our students and staff in this capacity. I look forward to collaborating with the school community as we work together to provide our diverse community of learners with meaningful educational experiences that prepare them for a successful future. As we transition to a new strategic plan, we will continue to focus on our top priority - supporting each of our students as they work to accomplish their goals."

