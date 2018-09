CHATHAM, Va. - More than a dozen new full-time jobs are coming to Pittsylvania County.

Piedmont Access to Health Services (PATHS) is relocating and expanding in Chatham, creating 21 new "high paying" full-time jobs over the next three years.

The project represents a $2.9 million investment as the building expands to 19,000 square feet.

The healthcare company is headquartered in Danville.

