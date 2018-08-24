New left-turn signals installed in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. - Some new traffic signals are impacting how you get around Danville.

Flashing yellow-arrow signals have been added to the stoplights at the intersection of North Main Street and Franklin Turnpike, North Main Street and Seminole Drive, and Central Boulevard and Watson Street.

The flashing yellow arrows are for left turns.

When the yellow arrow is flashing, you can make a left turn after yielding to any oncoming traffic.

According to a press release from the city Friday, a national study shows the turn signals create a safer, more efficient left turn.

