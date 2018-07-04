New location for Danville's fireworks display expected to provide better view for spectators

DANVILLE, Va. - For the first time, Danville's Fourth of July fireworks display will be launched from the southbound side of the Main Street bridge.

Russell carter, Danville Parks and Recreation's communication director, said the goal is to provide spectators a better view of the display.

"It moves it up a little higher in location," Carter explained.

In previous years, the fireworks were launched from behind the Carrington Pavilion, where the city's annual Fourth of July celebration is held.

Because the fireworks will be launched from the bridge, the bridge will be closed.

The southbound side closed at 2 p.m. The northbound side closes at 8 p.m.

The wooden pedestrian bridge just down river from the Main Street bridge closes at 9 p.m.

"Just go ahead and assume they're going to be closed for the rest of the night, because we'll have to clean up and everything," Carter said.

"We don't have a time on that, but what we're telling everybody is, when you leave the Carrington (Pavilion) take a left and go onto Industrial to the expressway, take a right and go all the way down to (the) Union Street bridge."

Police will be helping control traffic around the Main Street bridge.

"We do ask everyone, if you want to watch the fireworks, find a parking lot, stop. Don't try to watch from your car. Just be safe. Safety is our number one thing. We want everybody to enjoy the Fourth, but we want everybody to go home safe and sound as well," Carter said.

The fireworks will be launched once darkness has befallen the city.

