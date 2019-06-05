New Martinsville business lets you operate heavy construction equipment for fun

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - If you've ever thought it would be cool to take heavy construction equipment for a spin, you can now make that daydream a reality.

You'll be able to operate skid steers, track loaders, excavators, and more at Just Dig It in Martinsville. The new business will have its ribbon cutting this Thursday, with the grand opening set for Thursday through Saturday.

You don't have to have any experience with heavy construction equipment; the workers will teach you how to do everything. Kids can get in on the fun, too, though a few of the activities do have age restrictions.

This concept has been a hit in larger cities such as Las Vegas, and the prices at Just Dig It are considerably cheaper.

The pricing works on a punch card system. Ten bucks will get you five punches, you can pay $46 for 25, or go all out with 70 punches for $120.

Several activities such as the car smash and the jackhammer station only require one punch. The track loader is the priciest option, requiring 13 punches.

Just Dig It will be open on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

