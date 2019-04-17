New mural installed in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. - There's a new mural in Danville.

It's made of a special weather-resistant plastic and has been installed in the parking lot at the Cedar Terrace housing complex.

A grant from the Danville Regional Foundation paid for the mural.

Three members of the youth group at the housing complex came up with the design, along with the design for a mural that's being painted on a retaining wall at the complex.

The youth group hopes to eventually expand to other parts of the city as well.

