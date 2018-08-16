New program launches in Danville to attract businesses to city's River District

DANVILLE, Va. - Dream Launch 2019 is the Danville River District Association's latest effort to help continue the growth of downtown Danville.

"It's a very interesting program. It will start with a boot camp. Anyone can audit the boot camp; however, the boot camp will be required if you would like to move forward to be considered for entrepreneurship," River District Association executive director Diana Schwartz said.

She said the eight-week boot camp will teach the basics of running a business.

Anyone who completes the camp can pitch their business idea to the association for a chance to win part of the more-than $100,000 in cash and incentives the association has available to help businesses get started.

"If you're going to pitch, you need to understand that we're looking for brick-and-mortar-type businesses," Schwartz explained. "There are certain businesses that we feel would be a better fit in the River District, and we'll be talking about that throughout the course of the class. However, we don't want to specifically say, 'We want these five (businesses).'"

The goal is to have five businesses open up next summer.

Dream Launch 2019 begins in October.

To sign up for the boot camp, contact the River District Association at 434-791-0210.

