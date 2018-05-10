New program planned to improve reading proficiency at Danville elementary school

DANVILLE, Va. - Starting this fall, there will be some new faces in the classrooms at GLH Johnson Elementary School.

"We're adding in 15 literacy assistants on independent contracts to add a second adult in the room to facilitate more small group instruction," Smart Beginnings Danville Pittsylvania Executive Director Ann Stratton said.

Smart Beginnings Danville Pittsylvania plans to spend $360,000 over the next two years to help improve reading proficiency in third-grade students at the school.

"Danville Public Schools is significantly below the state third grade reading rate and we know by looking at school-level data that yes, Johnson Elementary is even below the district level," Stratton said.

As of Thursday, Smart Beginnings Danville Pittsylvania was hoping to raise an additional $250,000, which would allow the literacy assistants to spend more time in the classrooms working with students.

Stratton said the program will move forward even if the extra money isn't raised.

The money not being used for the literacy assistants will be used to help reduce turnover at the school and pay for additional training that teachers will have to commit to as part of the program.

"All teachers, (kindergarten) through (third grade), over the course of the (program) will receive a $3,500 participation bonus," Stratton said.

While reading proficiency is an issue districtwide, Danville superintendent Dr. Stan Jones said this program won't automatically be used at other schools if it's successful.

"One size doesn't fit all. I think that's one of the flaws of public education," Jones said. "There may be strategies that are embedded in our approach that are applicable to other schools without doing a program."

He also emphasized that the program has nothing to do with accreditation.

The school is not currently accredited.

"This is about building skills. If we build skills, the accreditation, the test scores will take care of themselves," Jones said.

Smart Beginnings hopes to increase reading proficiency in the third-graders by 15 percent each year of the program.

