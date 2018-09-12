New program to help combat gang activity in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. - A new program is about to begin to help combat gang activity in Danville.

It's called Project Image and was the idea of Danville Gang Prevention Coordinator Robert David.

Kids ages 15-18 can participate.

They'll be placed in a city department and will work up to 40 hours a week for 10 weeks while also being mentored.

They'll get paid $10 an hour by the Virginia Workforce Center.

"The motto of the city is 'Reimagine.' Well, how can you reimagine something that you never had an image of?" David asked rhetorically. "So we're giving them an image. We're giving them an idea of what their life could be outside the gang life."

For more information about the program, contact David at robert.david@danvilleva.gov.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.