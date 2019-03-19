New Riverwalk trash collection program underway in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. - There's a new way to clean up the Riverwalk Trail in Danville.

The city's parks and recreation department is offering trash bags.

You get a trash bag and collect trash while you're out on the trail.

When the bag gets full, tie it up and leave it on the trail and parks and recreation employees will pick it up.

The program began this week, but some people have already started collecting trash.

A church group filled up 12 bags over the weekend.

"A lot of people have called and asked, 'Hey, how can we help? We know you all got hit hard by the bad weather, the hurricane.' People are really wanting to help and help us restore the trail," Danville Parks and Recreation Communication Director Russell Carter said.

To get trash bags, call 434-799-5215.

