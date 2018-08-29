New solar farms could help save Danville Utilities customers money

DANVILLE, Va. - New solar farms could help lower electric bills for people in Southside.

Danville Utilities is proposing the construction of two new solar farms.

One company would build a 12-megawatt solar farm at the Ringgold Golf Course, the other company would build a 10-megawatt solar farm on Irish Road near Franklin Turnpike.

Danville Utilities would then by the power the farms produce.

"We're currently evaluating our costs now in our rate study. These (solar farms) won't be online for two more years, so this won't really be evaluated for two more years through our next rate study. But our goal is to lower our power costs and thus lower our overall rates," Danville Utilities director Jason Grey said.

At the Sept. 4 Danville City Council work session, council members are expected to consider approving purchase power agreements with the two solar companies.

