New statewide campaign helping promote tourism in Southside

DANVILLE, Va. - A new statewide campaign is helping promote tourism in Southside.

The Danville-Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce has received a $10,000 grant from the Virginia Tourism Corp. to participate in the corporation's "Crush Friday" campaign.

The Martinsville-Henry County Toursim Corp. also received a grant.

In all, 25 localities across the commonwealth received grants.

The goal is to encourage millennials to take time off and enjoy everything Virginia has to offer.

Amy Boles, the chamber's tourism director, said the chamber will use its grant to create promotional videos and photos that highlight attractions in the city and county.

"We are partnering with Two Witches Winery & Brewing Co., Anglers Ridge Trail Association, Danville Parks and Recreation and The Homeplace Vineyard," Boles said.

Each organization has agreed to share on their social media accounts the VTC's "Crush Friday" promotional video and the video and photos the chamber creates.

"We'll actually obtain the $10,000 up front. So, we should be receiving that at some point, I would say, over the next two to three weeks and then we'll have the money to disperse as we see fit for the advertising and the promotion," Boles said.

She expects to have the videos completed in April or may.

