No Shave November raises thousands of dollars for kids in need in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. - Starting Saturday, you may notice Danville police officers looking a little different.

The police department took part in No Shave November to raise money to take kids in need Christmas shopping.

Any officer who donated $15 to the local Cops and Kids program could either grow a beard or paint their fingernails during November.

The department raised more than $7,000.

"We used to just do it for toys I think, but we decided children need clothes," Danville Police Department Lt. Mike Wallace said. "They want toys, but they need clothes. I think last year we took 60 (kids shopping), this year we're hoping we can take even more."

Officers will take the kids shopping Dec. 20 at Walmart.

