Officials investigate threat posted at Henry County elementary school

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - Investigator are confident they've identified the suspect, but continue working after a threatening message was found at an elementary school on Tuesday afternoon.

The message was discovered about noon at Stanleytown Elementary School in Henry County.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office and school officials worked together to make sure students and staff were safe.

After deputies and a trained K-9 searched the school, it was deemed safe.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 276-632-7463.

The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime.

The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.

