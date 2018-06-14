Officials to announce major gang arrests in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. - Law enforcement leaders on the local, state and federal level are expected to announce Thursday the arrest of 18 people related to gangs in Danville.

A news conference is scheduled to take place at 1:30 p.m.

Officials with the US Attorney's office, FBI's Richmond Division, Danville Police, Pittsylvania County, Virginia State Police, the ATF and the DEA will be there.

A cooperative investigation led to the arrests.

10 News will be at the announcement.

