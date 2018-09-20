Officials warn Danville residents to be on the lookout for the latest phone scam

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville officials are warning resident to be on the lookout for the latest phone scam.

According to Danville Utilities, the scam involves a threat to disconnect service if payment of their utility bill is not made immediately.

Scammers call residents, falsely claiming to be employed by the utilities department. The scammer then threatens to disconnect service if the customer does not make immediate payment, and asks for the residents' credit card information.

“We have received four calls today from customers notifying us of this scam,” said Philip Haley, director of customer accounts. “We do not make phone calls to customers about disconnects. Any notice of disconnection from us is done by mail.”

