One arrested, charged with arson after Danville house fire

DANVILLE, Va. - No one was hurt after an alleged arsonist started a house fire in Danville Thursday morning.

The Danville Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at 199 Martin Avenue at 9:30 a.m.

Arriving crews found flames coming from the front and right side second story windows of a medium-sized two-story house, according to the Fire Department.

The Fire Department says that everyone who lived in the home was outside by the time crews arrived.

Thirteen minutes after crews arrived, the fire was knocked down and determined to be under control. The house sustained moderate fire and smoke damage in the upstairs bedrooms and smoke and water damage on the first floor.

The cause of the fire was investigated by the fire marshal’s office and determined to be arson.

Mikka Hodnett, 30, was charged with arson and attempted malicious wounding in connection with the incident.

The occupants will be assisted by the American Red Cross.

