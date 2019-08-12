One arrested, victim flown to hospital after shooting in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - Authorities charged a 60-year-old Chatham man after a shooting happened early Sunday morning in Pittsylvania County.

At about 1:30 a.m., the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 8000 block of West Gretna Road after being told someone had been shot.

At the scene, deputies found the shooting victim lying on the side of the road, bleeding.

Shortly after, deputies arrested Michael Randolph Vaughan at the scene and charged him with felonious assault.

The victim, whose name is not being released, was airlifted to Carillion in Roanoke and is listed in stable condition, according to the Sheriff's Office.

If convicted of this class 3 felony, Vaughan could receive a term of imprisonment of not less than five years nor more than 20 years and a fine of up to $100,000.

He is currently being held without bond in the Pittsylvania County Jail.

