HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. - Virginia state police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened at 3:52 a.m. Sunday in Halifax County.

Police say a vehicle was traveling in the 4100 block of Philpott Road. The driver of the car lost control, crashed, and the car overturned.

One person died. There is not other information at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

