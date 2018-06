HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. - One person is dead after a crash in Halifax County early Friday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

At 1:57 a.m., state police responded to a crash on James D. Hagood Highway near Bellevue Road after a Toyota Camry ran off the road, went down an embankment and struck a tree.

The driver was taken to Halifax General Hospital where he or she died.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.