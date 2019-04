HENRY COUNTY, Va. - One person has died after a fire consumed a home in Henry County on Monday morning.

It started at a home on Main Street, just off of Route 220 in Ridgeway.

The person's name will not be released until the family is notified. The body is being sent to a medical examiner.

Henry County Public Safety is handling the investigation.

There's no word yet on what may have caused the fire.

