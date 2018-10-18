One dead in Pittsylvania County crash

PITTSYLVANIA CO., Va. - One person has died after a crash in Pittsylvania County.

It happened Saturday night at 8:35 p.m. on Route 744, half a mile south of Route 863.

State Police says a 2005 Toyota 4-runner was headed south when the SUV ran off the right side of the road and lost control.

It then crossed the road and hit an embankment and trees.

Troopers said 21-year-old George Grekos of Danville was not wearing his seatbelt.

He was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he died on Wednesday.

State Police says alcohol is believed to be a factor.

