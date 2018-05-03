One for the record books: Danville group hopes Bible-reading attempt will be new world record

DANVILLE, Va. - A group in Danville is now one step closer to leaving its mark in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Just after 2 p.m. Thursday, the group finished reading the Bible from cover to cover nonstop.

The feat was completed in 77 hours.

The current world record is 113 hours.

A video recording of the reading and a list of everyone who read will now be sent to Guinness World Records for approval.

"It was a privilege and a joy to be a participant throughout. I began the reading, so they wanted me to also conclude the reading," First Pentecostal Holiness Church Pastor Myron Bruce said. "It was just a great opportunity."

The church had 60 members who participated in the reading.

Westover Christian Academy in Danville had 75 people participate and 35 people from Roman Eagle rehabilitation center, where the reading was held, participated.

Readers ranged from 6 years old to 92.

The group anticipates the reading being included in the 2019 Guinness Book of World Records.

