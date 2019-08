HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. - One person is in the hospital after a crash in Halifax County on Tuesday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.

At 1:01 p.m., police responded to the crash in the 1000 block of Temple Hill Road.

Police say the tractor-trailer ran off the road and hit a house.

Police did not release the condition of the patient and say the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.