One hospitalized after weekend shooting in Pittsylvania County

GRETNA, Va. - Pittsylvania County authorities are investigating a weekend shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Deputies say they received a call around 2 a.m. Sunday for someone who was shot at a party in the 1000 block of Rockford School Road.

One person was taken to Centra Health Emergency Department in Gretna and then later taken to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsylvania County Crimestoppers at 1-800-791-0044.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.