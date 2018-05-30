One year after Danville teen's death, plea for information continues

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - The last year has not been easy for the family of 17-year-old Tion Burton, not knowing if or when someone will be brought to justice for his death.

Family friend Shakeva Frazier described the last year as "turmoil."

"His mother does have hope, from conversations, she does have hope that God is going to bring forth some answers," Frazier said. "But we know that when God moves he moves through people, so we need somebody to speak up for Tion."

Frustration for family and friends, knowing there are likely a lot of people with information that could lead to an arrest.

Burton was one of many teens from multiple local high schools celebrating graduation at Axton Lodge when shots rang out.

"Speak up for Tion Burton. He no longer has a voice, but you do have one. Think about if it was your family. Think about the pain that the family is going through, that the community is going through," Frazier said.

"I do believe that it will bring some kind of closure because of the way it happened. It wasn't like he was involved in something that would bring upon those kind of consequences."

Two other people were hit by the gunfire and a fourth person was hit by a car as people fled the scene.

On Wednesday, 10 News reached out to Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor multiple times for an update on the investigation but did not get a response.

