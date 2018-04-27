One year later: Halifax County business owners reflect on 2017 flooding

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. - This week marks one year since near-historic flooding in South Boston.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is urging Virginians to purchase flood insurance by May 1 so that the insurance will go into effect by the start of hurricane season June 1.

On April 26, 2017, the intersection of Hewell Matthews and Bill Tuck Highways at the edge of South Boston was under water.

Some nearby businesses, including Alexia's Closet, were partially under water.

"We filled up six dumpsters, as far as roll away dumpsters, filled with stuff that was unusable, that had started molding," Alexia's Closet owner April Hodges said.

Hodges and her husband did not have flood insurance.

They still don't, but have been shopping around.

"(I) haven't found anybody reasonable that we can get insurance through," Hodges said.

Having insurance would've been nice last year, she admitted.

"That would've definitely helped take the pain out of some of the lost inventory," Hodges said.

Brian Jones' car dealership had only been open for about a month when the business flooded last year.

"Oh, I absolutely still have memories, yes," Jones said.

Like Hodges, he did not have flood insurance and still doesn't.

He doesn't plan to get any either, but says he has considered the idea.

"I hope to think it will not get that high again," Jones said.

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, floods are the most common and most expensive natural disaster, causing millions of dollars in damage every year.

Insurance agencies 10 News spoke to Friday emphasize that people need to be aware that most insurance policies do not cover floods.

Flood insurance has to be purchased separately.

The insurance also usually doesn't go into effect until 30 days after it's purchased.

