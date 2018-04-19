Only North American female teenage race car driver visits VIR

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. - A unique, female race car driver is showing off her skills at Virginia International Raceway.

Aurora Straus is the only professional female teenage driver in North America.

On Thursday, she was at VIR practicing for an upcoming race.

She says she was accepted into Harvard, but chose not to go in order to pursue a career in racing.

She does plan to go to college at some point and earn degrees in mechanical engineering and English.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.