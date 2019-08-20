Operation Safe Streets Southside nets more than 200 arrests

DANVILLE, Va. - Thanks to a local and state law enforcement operation, more than 200 people have been arrested and thousands of dollars worth of drugs have been seized.

Danville police say that Operation Safe Streets Southside spanned more than a month, from May 2 to July 25.

The operation reportedly resulted in 97 arrests on felony charges, 76 arrests on misdemeanor charges and 35 arrests of fugitives over a 10-week period.

State police and the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office also seized 21 illegal guns, 698 grams of illegal drugs with a combined street value of $49,276 and $15,125.

Illegal drugs confiscated include cocaine, ecstasy, heroin, marijuana, meth and synthetic marijuana.

