Options to be presented for covering Martinsville's EMS calls

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - On Tuesday night, how Martinsville City Council members want to handle the city's EMS calls could become clearer.

At Tuesday night's council, Martinsville Fire Chief Ted Anderson will give council members an update on the use of the fire department's third ambulance.

The third ambulance is usually a backup, but was put into service in October to help cover calls since the city's backup EMS provider went out of business.

The fire chief will present council members with five options.

"Depending on what they come back with, then we'll start scheduling based upon that plan," Anderson said. "Regardless, we're going to provide our citizens with the optimum care, the optimum support."

The city council meeting starts at 7:30 p.m.

This story will be updated.

