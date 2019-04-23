Outdoor basketball courts in Danville resurfaced

DANVILLE, Va. - To encouraging positive activity in Danville, the seven outdoor basketball courts managed by the city's Parks and Recreation Department have just been resurfaced.

The hope is now that the courts are smoother and look nicer, more people will use them and the parks they're in.

"We love when people get outside and play. Passive recreation is very popular. That's the kind of recreation where people can go out and play on their own. So we want to make sure all of our surfaces, our areas are welcoming and inviting," Danville Parks and Recreation Communication Director Russell Carter said.

Depending on the weather and how much the courts are used, the new surfaces should be good for about five years.

