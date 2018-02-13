Outsourcing inmates expected to cost Henry County millions of dollars

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - Outsourcing inmates -- moving them to jails in areas other than where they committed their crimes -- is expected to cost Henry County more than double what county supervisors budgeted for the current fiscal year.

The county estimates that at least $1 million will have been spent by the end of the fiscal year on June 30.

A new, 400-bed jail is being built in the county, but it isn't expected to be ready for about two more years.

Until then, Deputy Henry County Administrator Dale Wagoner says the county will have to take a financial hit.

"It will hinder operations at the sheriff's department in the sense that they will have to cut back on needed items. At the current time, we've asked them to be very frugal with their budget," Wagoner explained.

He said any additional money for outsourcing may have to come out of the county's saving's account.

According to the jail study conducted to determine how big of a jail the county needs, the current jail was only built to house 67 inmates but consistently has 180-190 inmates.

Most of the outsourced inmates are sent to Patrick County, Roanoke, or the Western Virginia Regional Jail.

The study also indicates that, based on data from 2010-2015, the increased number of inmates can be partly attributed to a major spike in five types of crimes.

Forcible rape increased 66.7 percent from 2010-2015, embezzlement increased 84.6 percent, fraud increased 45.1 percent, drug offenses increased 31 percent and larcenies increased 20 percent.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.