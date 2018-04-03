Overnight fire displaces 1 adult, 7 kids in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. - An overnight fire in Danville has left an adult and seven children without a home.

The fire started in a two-story home on the 1100 block of Piney Forest Road, which is near Hardee's.

Everyone made it out of the home safely.

The fire extended to both floors as well as the attic. Firefighters got it under control in about 20 minutes.

The home is heavily damaged.

The Red Cross is helping the family.

Crews are investigating what caused the fire.

