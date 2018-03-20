Owner of indoor playground could face child porn charges in addition to rape, abduction

DANVILLE, Va. - The owner of an indoor playground in Danville could face charges for possession of child pornography.

Donald Layne was arrested earlier this month and charged with abducting and raping a woman at the indoor playground, called Mega Bounce.

According to a search warrant for his cell phone, we now know investigators found what they believe is a picture of a young girl being sexually exploited by a man.

The warrant does not say that the man is Layne and Layne is not facing any child pornography charges.

The warrant does say, however, that a child pornography investigation is being conducted.

Layne is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on May 1 for his rape and abduction charges.



