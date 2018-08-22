Patrick Henry Community College President addresses Miss PHCC competition suspension

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - We're hearing from Patrick Henry Community College's president about the suspension of the Miss PHCC scholarship competition.

The college has suspended the competition due to the current controversy surrounding the Miss America competition.

The reigning Miss America has accused the competition's chairwoman of mistreating her.

Since then, 19 past Miss America winners have called for the chairwoman to step down.

"We just felt this was in the best interest of the college, we thought this was in the best interest of preserving the integrity of the Miss PHCC scholarship competition. We're very proud of our past two winners," PHCC President Dr. Angeline Godwin said.

Once the Miss America controversy is resolved, the college will consider restarting the Miss PHCC competition.

In the meantime, Godwin said the college will "hold onto" the money that would be used for the scholarship.

