Southside

Patrick Henry Community College athletic director writes book

Book about coping with 2018 PHCC coach death and 2016 athlete death

By Colter Anstaett - Southside Bureau Reporter

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - Patrick Henry Community College's athletic director hopes to teach life lessons beyond the playing field.

Brian Henderson has written a book called "There's No Playbook for Death."

More Headlines

It's about struggling to cope with the death of the Patriots' men's basketball coach last year and a student-athlete's death in 2016.

Roughly 50 copies had been sold as of Monday and Henderson said the responses have been great.

“Being a coach, being a leader, being a director, I know I have to be the one that’s responsible for helping people move forward.  This has absolutely helped me to move forward," Henderson said.

The book is available on Amazon.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.