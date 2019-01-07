Patrick Henry Community College athletic director writes book

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - Patrick Henry Community College's athletic director hopes to teach life lessons beyond the playing field.

Brian Henderson has written a book called "There's No Playbook for Death."

It's about struggling to cope with the death of the Patriots' men's basketball coach last year and a student-athlete's death in 2016.

Roughly 50 copies had been sold as of Monday and Henderson said the responses have been great.

“Being a coach, being a leader, being a director, I know I have to be the one that’s responsible for helping people move forward. This has absolutely helped me to move forward," Henderson said.

The book is available on Amazon.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.