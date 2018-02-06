Pedestrian hit, killed in Danville

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - State police are investigating after a driver hit and killed a pedestrian in Danville.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday on Sunset Drive, near Hollyville Road in Pittsylvania County.

State police say a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling north on Sunset Drive, when the vehicle struck a pedestrian walking in the roadway. The woman was wearing dark, non-reflective clothing.

The Chevrolet was driven by Anna R. Rigney, 38, of Dryfork, Virginia. She was not hurt.

The pedestrian was identified as Bobbi Lynn McIntire, 56, of Danville. She died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.