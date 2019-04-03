PHCC hires student-athlete mentor

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - There's a new way for female student-athletes to get the help they need on and off the court at one local college.

Patrick Henry Community College has hired an athletics support specialist.

Kyana Smith is currently an athletic trainer for Henry County Public Schools.

She says mentoring high school students got her thinking that there may be a need at the college level, as well, so she reached out.

"I feel like there are so many young women in this community, whether they participate in athletics or not, that really lack the academic guidance and advisement that they need," Smith said.

"She does so many different things. I'm sure she can help people find their pathway and help them know where to go next," PHCC volleyball player Cameryn Blair said.

Smith said she will use the NCAA's model to guide her as she works with PHCC student-athletes.

"(PHCC's athletic director and I) researched what the NCAA has with their senior administrative women's position, so that's how we came up with the job description and responsibilities," Smith said.

While she'll work primarily with female athletes, any athlete is welcome to come talk to her.

